Marietta is first in nation to use tech for safer driving

Cobb County
By Carolyn Cunningham – For the AJC
1 hour ago
Marietta is the first government in the nation to integrate its traffic data with the Waze app, Apple Maps and built-in navigation systems of various vehicle manufacturers to reduce commutes and improve traffic safety.

Drivers can expect notifications from common hazards, including active school zones and speed warnings, and from the presence of nearby and approaching first-responder vehicles and information on the city’s digital message boards.

Now the city will deliver alerts to drivers directly through vehicle infotainment systems and navigation platforms due to an integration between Safety Cloud by HAAS Alert and the city’s travel safely program.

Safety Cloud is the nation’s leading digital alerting solution, delivering alerts to users of navigation apps and real-time V2X warnings to drivers in vehicles such as Jeep, Dodge, Chrysler and Alfa Romeo.

In 2017, Marietta became the first fully connected municipal traffic network in the U.S.

See more details at mariettaga.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=4271.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
