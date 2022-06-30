Marietta hosts Fourth in the Park Celebration

For audiences of all ages, DEPARTURE will perform at 8 p.m. until the fireworks show begins at 9:30 p.m.

Concert tables cost $100 for eight or $80 for six.

To reserve a concert table or for more information, contact Laura McLaughlin at 770-423-1330 or email laura@jrmmanagement.com.

The Friends of Marietta History also will sell tables, seating six or eight people, to better view the fireworks display.

Tables will be in front of the Marietta History Center (MHC), 1 Depot St., and in Atherton’s Square next door.

MHC is across Ga. 120 from the Marietta First United Methodist Church parking lot where the fireworks are set off.

With access open at 5 p.m., table purchases will include:

• Direct pedestrian access to the Marietta 4th of July festival on the square.

• Private access to MHC restrooms.

• An air-conditioned community room for cooling off or for getting out of the rain.

• Light snacks and cold water.

If the fireworks are cancelled due to rain, full refunds will be given.

If it is raining but the fireworks are not cancelled, the MHC will be available for shelter until the beginning of the fireworks display.

Costs are $350 for a six-person table or $400 for an eight-person table.

Tables can be purchased at MariettaHistory.org.