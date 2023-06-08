Marietta History Center sponsors June events

Among the June events scheduled by the Marietta History Center are a walking tour and a lecture.

Juneteenth Walking Tour: 6 p.m. June 19 at the Marietta City Cemetery, 420 W. Atlanta Road. This new tour will provide information about those who were enslaved and their descendants who are buried in this cemetery which was established in the 1830s. The cost is free for MHC members and $15 for not-yet members. mariettaga.gov/242/Marietta-City-Cemetery

"Georgia Made: The Most Important Figures Who Shaped the State in the Twentieth Century": 6 p.m. June 22 at the Marietta History Center, 1 Depot St. Meet newspaper icon, journalist and historian Neely Young who will discuss his newest publication. Young is the former CEO of Morris Newspaper Corp., Southern Publishing Co. and the co-owner, former publisher and former editor-in-chief of the Georgia Trend magazine. His newest book will be available for sale, and Young will sign them after his presentation.

Cost is $10 for not-yet members and free for MHC members.

Information: MariettaHistory.org