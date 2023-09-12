Marietta hiring event is Sept. 15

By Carolyn Cunningham – For the AJC
1 hour ago
Marietta city officials will hold a hiring event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 15 at the Cobb County Civic Center, 548 S. Marietta Parkway SE, Marietta.

These full-time jobs will be open until filled.

They include on-the-spot offers and conditional offers.

Among the departments hiring are development services, Marietta fire, Marietta police department, Marietta power, Marietta water, parks and recreation and public works.

For more details, visit tinyurl.com/yhrcdwr4.

Carolyn Cunningham
