Marietta continues Gateway Beautification projects

The newest Marietta Gateway Beautification projects focus on Whitlock Gateway improvements and intersection improvements at Sawyer and Allgood Roads.
These Gateway Beautification Projects are funded through the 2016 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) allocation, according to Marietta Communications Manager Lindsey Wiles in a city statement.
The Whitlock Gateway improvement projects consist of the installation of landscaping improvements in the medians along Whitlock Avenue near Marietta High School.
This improvement continues west of the intersection of Whitlock Avenue and Manning Road.
Additionally, the Sawyer Road and Allgood Road intersection will see the same types of landscape improvements.
Because these two intersection improvement projects have a similar scope of work, they will be completed within the same timeframe to reduce costs associated with this project.
There will be no road closures, and both projects were scheduled to be completed by the end of March - weather permitting.
The Whitlock Avenue Gateway Project will be completed first, followed by the intersection improvements at Sawyer and Allgood Roads.
To view the detailed plans for Whitlock Avenue, go to bit.ly/2OCsWSa.
View detailed plans for Sawyer/Allgood Roads at bit.ly/2Q79opt.