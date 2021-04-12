Marietta continues Gateway Beautification projects

Because these two intersection improvement projects have a similar scope of work, they will be completed within the same timeframe to reduce costs associated with this project.

There will be no road closures, and both projects were scheduled to be completed by the end of March - weather permitting.

The Whitlock Avenue Gateway Project will be completed first, followed by the intersection improvements at Sawyer and Allgood Roads.

To view the detailed plans for Whitlock Avenue, go to bit.ly/2OCsWSa.

View detailed plans for Sawyer/Allgood Roads at bit.ly/2Q79opt.