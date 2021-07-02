Marietta considers speed cameras in school zones, slower speed limits

The cameras can only be used to ticket speeders one hour before and after school hours, according to state law.

City Manager Bill Bruton Jr. said the devices have worked in other cities to curtail the volume of speeding drivers.

Officials did not specify how much revenue Marietta stands to generate from speed cameras, but Bruton said the program would “pay for itself.”

If speed cameras are installed, the city would erect signs announcing that the school speed zones are photo enforced.

Marietta council members discussed other traffic policy changes during committee meetings Tuesday.

City leaders considered the prospect of adding radar detectors to residential roads in the city. Chief among them was Lawrence Street and Washington Avenue, a pair of roads near the Marietta Square.

Both roads were the focus of a controversial vote last year that would’ve converted them to one-way streets. City Council voted in June to overturn that plan amid backlash from residents and business owners. The city implemented a one-year moratorium on the one-way discussion.

During that debate, Councilman Reggie Copeland suggested the city add speed detection devices along Lawrence Street and Washington Avenue. Councilman Grif Chalfant asked each of the other council members to nominate neighborhood roads in their respective districts where they want radar devices.

Council members are expected to turn in their lists at their next committee meetings July 27. Each of roads must be evaluated by Georgia Department of Transportation and receive state approval for radar detection.

In other action, Chalfant asked that the speed limits for 32 different roads in south Marietta become 25 mph.

Pubic Works Director Mark Rice said 19 of the roadways had no posted speed limit, five had speed limits of 30 mph and the other five had posted speed limit signs for 25 mph.

There was consensus among council members to convert the speed limits on all of the streets to 25 mph for consistency and to have city crews erect speed limit signs along those roads. The board will vote on the matter at its July 14 meeting.