Marietta business license deadline is March 31

Even though business licenses expired on Dec. 31, Marietta business license holders have until March 31 to renew - now with an online option. (Courtesy of Marietta)
Cobb County | 24 minutes ago
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC

Current Marietta business licenses are now available for online renewal, with a March 31 deadline.

All business licenses expire Dec. 31 of the year issued.

However, no penalty or interest is applied if submitted on or before the business license renewal due date of March 31.

For the convenience of Marietta business owners, an online renewal option is now available.

Non-privilege business licenses can be renewed online via the city’s no fee e-Check option at mariettaga.gov/312/Business-License-Division.

For questions or assistance, visit the Business License Division webpage at mariettaga.gov/1392/10773/Business-License-Renewal.

Also, Marietta business license owners may call 770-794-5520 or send an email to BusinessLicense@Mariettaga.gov.

