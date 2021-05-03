ajc logo
X

Marietta bans street racing

Violators of Marietta's new ban on street racing could have to pay up to $1,000 or serve up to six months in jail. Here is an Atlanta Police helicopter image of a car doing stunts in a Kroger parking lot in late February. (Screenshot via Atlanta Police Department)
Violators of Marietta's new ban on street racing could have to pay up to $1,000 or serve up to six months in jail. Here is an Atlanta Police helicopter image of a car doing stunts in a Kroger parking lot in late February. (Screenshot via Atlanta Police Department)

Credit: Screenshot via Atlanta police

Credit: Screenshot via Atlanta police

Cobb County | 1 hour ago
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC

Street racing and its organization have been banned in Marietta.

The Marietta City Council voted 7-0 in April to halt “street racing and reckless driving exhibitions” due to “its rise in cities across the country,” causing “an immediate threat to public safety and a nuisance to neighborhoods and commuters,” according to the new ordinance.

However, bystanders, passerbys or observers will not be considered participants - unless they take photos or videos to promote and/or profit from the event or profit from or promote the event in some other way.

Exempt are licensed or authorized racetracks, drag strips or other designated areas set aside by proper authorities.

Punishment of organizers and those driving motor vehicles includes a fine of up to $1,000 or imprisonment for no more than six months.

Information: mariettaga.gov

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top