Marietta bans street racing

The Marietta City Council voted 7-0 in April to halt “street racing and reckless driving exhibitions” due to “its rise in cities across the country,” causing “an immediate threat to public safety and a nuisance to neighborhoods and commuters,” according to the new ordinance.

However, bystanders, passerbys or observers will not be considered participants - unless they take photos or videos to promote and/or profit from the event or profit from or promote the event in some other way.