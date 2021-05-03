Marietta bans street racing

Street racing and its organization have been banned in Marietta.
The Marietta City Council voted 7-0 in April to halt “street racing and reckless driving exhibitions” due to “its rise in cities across the country,” causing “an immediate threat to public safety and a nuisance to neighborhoods and commuters,” according to the new ordinance.
However, bystanders, passerbys or observers will not be considered participants - unless they take photos or videos to promote and/or profit from the event or profit from or promote the event in some other way.
Exempt are licensed or authorized racetracks, drag strips or other designated areas set aside by proper authorities.
Punishment of organizers and those driving motor vehicles includes a fine of up to $1,000 or imprisonment for no more than six months.
Information: mariettaga.gov