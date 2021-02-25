Marietta agrees to 303 apartments, restaurant

South City Partners (SCP) Acquisitions will be the developer of these 7.73 acres at 2086 Cobb Parkway South from Community Retail Commercial (CRC) to Planned Residential Development Multi Family (PRD-MF) and CRC.

Applicant attorney Garvis Sams said the apartments will be 30% two beds, 70% one bed and “highly amenitized” with a swimming pool, a fitness center and deceleration lanes.