Marietta agrees to 303 apartments, restaurant

The Marietta City Council recently agreed to allow rezoning for 303 apartments, a restaurant and another commercial building at the southwest corner of Cobb Parkway South and Windy Hill Road.
South City Partners (SCP) Acquisitions will be the developer of these 7.73 acres at 2086 Cobb Parkway South from Community Retail Commercial (CRC) to Planned Residential Development Multi Family (PRD-MF) and CRC.
Applicant attorney Garvis Sams said the apartments will be 30% two beds, 70% one bed and “highly amenitized” with a swimming pool, a fitness center and deceleration lanes.
With 48 units per acre, the apartments will be designed to appeal to young professionals and singles, Sams added.
South City Vice President of Development Will Casady told the City Council that a one-bedroom apartment would rent for $1,250 per month and the monthly rental for the two-bedroom apartment would depend on the floor plan.
Casady said South City, an Atlanta-based firm formed in 2011, is involved in regional development such as City Center in Alpharetta and Revival on Main in Kennesaw.
Once this development in Marietta is complete, Casady estimated the value would be $40 million to $50 million.
