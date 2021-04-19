Mableton Town Square Park to open April 21

There are wide sidewalks to improve pedestrian safety and connectivity to the community, on-street parking and street lights for nighttime use.

This park was established at MIC’s request when the roadwork resulted in this one-acre green space in the heart of historic Mableton.

Once the property was turned over the Cobb Parks Department, MIC worked with them to invite the community to the “Imagine the Mableton Square” event where residents contributed their ideas for the park.

The master plan for this park has received a 2018 GPTQ award for Context Sensitive Design and an Honor Award at ACEC GA Engineering Excellence Awards in 2018.

It is an outgrowth of the “Lifelong Mableton Project” through the Atlanta Regional Commission as well as a joint project by Cobb County’s Community Development, PARKS and Transportation departments funded by the 2011 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST).

For more information regarding Mableton area parks, visit the Cobb PARKS website at bit.ly/3slANBn.

Read the flyer for information about how you can get involved as a sponsor at bit.ly/3dlQi7U.

For sponsorship information, contact MIC Parks Committee Chair Demetrius Lockett at parks@Mableton.org.

Park map: bit.ly/3gfEpCC

Information: Mableton.org/parks