Mableton mayor and council runoff election results certified

Of the over 47,000 registered voters in the city, only 6,124 voted in the runoff races, a low turnout rate of around 13%.

During the March special election, Mableton elected Ron Davis to the District 1 council seat and Debora Herndon in District 6 while sending the remaining five races to April runoffs. In the runoff election, voters chose Michael Owens for mayor, Dami Oladapo for District 2, Keisha Jeffcoat for District 3, Patricia Auch for District 4 and TJ Ferguson for District 5.