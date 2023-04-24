Mableton mayor and council runoff election results certified

The Cobb County Board of Elections on Monday certified the Mableton runoff election results, confirming who will serve as the new city’s first mayor and council.
Of the over 47,000 registered voters in the city, only 6,124 voted in the runoff races, a low turnout rate of around 13%.
During the March special election, Mableton elected Ron Davis to the District 1 council seat and Debora Herndon in District 6 while sending the remaining five races to April runoffs. In the runoff election, voters chose Michael Owens for mayor, Dami Oladapo for District 2, Keisha Jeffcoat for District 3, Patricia Auch for District 4 and TJ Ferguson for District 5.
Now that the results are certified, the newly elected officials will be sworn into office before undergoing training and holding the city’s first council meeting. They will then have to establish a city budget, hire a city manager and attorney and determine what services to provide.
The mayor and council will serve four-year terms, although half of the council will serve an initial two-year term to establish staggered election cycles.
