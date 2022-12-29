Lights of Life in Marietta continues through Dec. 31

Lights of Life will stay open every evening from 6-10 p.m. through Dec. 31 at Life University, 1269 Barclay Circle SE, Marietta.
The event features more than 1 million lights across more than a mile of the campus.
Displays include a nativity scene, a menorah, a 60-foot-tall Christmas tree and various stationary and animated holiday displays.
Children are welcome to enjoy pony rides, train rides and a petting zoo.
Plenty of concessions are available, with hot and cold offerings.
Costs are $20 for each bus and $10 for each car or truck - regardless of the day.
For a chance to win a prize, share your Lights of Life pictures on social media at #iheartlightsoflife.
Learn more at life.edu/lights-of-life, living.life.edu/slice-of-life/lights-of-life-starts-this-week or youtu.be/4ff_kpkcI_E.
Credit: Ben Hendren for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution