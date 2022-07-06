BreakingNews
Learn about homeschooling in Cobb July 28-30

The Cobb Galleria Centre will be the site of the Southeast Homeschool Expo on July 28-30. (Courtesy of Southeast Homeschool Expo)

Cobb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
1 hour ago

The Southeast Homeschool Expo is coming to the Cobb Galleria Centre, 2 Galleria Parkway, Atlanta on July 28-30.

Homeschooling for Excellence 101 will be presented on July 28, then the Teen Leadership Conference on July 29-30 and KidsZone for ages 4 to 12 on July 28-30.

Homeschool Expo volunteers will receive free admission.

For more information, email info@SoutheastHomeschoolExpo.com or visit SoutheastHomeschoolExpo.com or facebook.com/SoutheastHomeschoolExpo.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
