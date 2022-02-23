Lake Acworth Polar Plunge raises $200K for Special Olympics Georgia athletes

Despite being all too familiar with how cold the water would be, Owens and his colleagues opted to take the plunge again this year.

“It’s just the right thing to do, and I think our agency should participate in events like this because we’re giving back to a very special cause,” he said. “It could be zero [degrees] and we’d still come out and do it.”

Caption Members of the Cobb County Sheriff's Office pose for pictures while standing waist-deep in the icy water of Lake Acworth. (Courtesy of Aleks Gilbert/Marietta Daily Journal) Credit: Aleks Gilbert/Marietta Daily Journal Credit: Aleks Gilbert/Marietta Daily Journal Caption Members of the Cobb County Sheriff's Office pose for pictures while standing waist-deep in the icy water of Lake Acworth. (Courtesy of Aleks Gilbert/Marietta Daily Journal) Credit: Aleks Gilbert/Marietta Daily Journal Credit: Aleks Gilbert/Marietta Daily Journal

Money raised by the event goes toward defraying the cost of participating in the state’s Special Olympics, which average just over $100 per athlete, said Ritch.

Georgia Special Olympics hosts four major events each year: the summer games at Emory University from May 27th through May 29th, the fall games in Valdosta, the winter games in Marietta and a horse show in Alpharetta. According to Ritch, around 2,000 athletes compete in the summer games.

