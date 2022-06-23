Kennesaw’s Salute to America is July 3

Registration for the Kid’s Parade is available online at KennesawJuly3.com.

Among the entertainers will be The School of Rock East Cobb House Band from 6–7:30 p.m., Leah Belle Faser from 8–9:30 p.m., Kaydelis from 6–7:30 p.m. and The American Flyers from 8-9:30 p.m.

Seating six, a six-foot rectangular table - in front of the Depot Park Stage - can be reserved for $75.

Table reservations are available online at KennesawJuly3.com.

At 9:30 p.m., a fireworks finale will be visible from Depot Park and along Main Street.