Kennesaw’s Salute to America is July 3

Kennesaw's Salute to America will include live music, a Kid's Parade, food vendors and fireworks on July 3. (Courtesy of Kennesaw)

Cobb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
39 minutes ago

Kennesaw will host its annual Salute to America with live music and fireworks from noon-1 p.m. and 6–10 p.m. July 3 in downtown Kennesaw.

Admission is free.

Salute to America will feature two stages of live music, street entertainment, food vendors and children’s activities.

Families are invited to participate in Kennesaw Parks & Rec’s Kid’s Parade from noon-1 p.m. July 3, meeting at Commemorative Park, walking down Main Street and ending behind City Hall.

Parade participants are welcome to dress up and decorate their strollers, wagons or bicycles with a patriotic red, white and blue theme.

Registration for the Kid’s Parade is available online at KennesawJuly3.com.

Among the entertainers will be The School of Rock East Cobb House Band from 6–7:30 p.m., Leah Belle Faser from 8–9:30 p.m., Kaydelis from 6–7:30 p.m. and The American Flyers from 8-9:30 p.m.

Seating six, a six-foot rectangular table - in front of the Depot Park Stage - can be reserved for $75.

Table reservations are available online at KennesawJuly3.com.

At 9:30 p.m., a fireworks finale will be visible from Depot Park and along Main Street.

