Kennesaw’s Job Fair is May 23

Credit: City of Kennesaw

Credit: City of Kennesaw

Cobb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
11 minutes ago

The city of Kennesaw and the Kennesaw Business Association will host a Job Fair from 2-6 p.m. May 23 at the Ben Robertson Community Center, 2753 Watts Drive, Kennesaw.

Job seekers are invited to attend for free.

Participating local businesses include Crane Nuclear, Iron Age Custom Furniture and Pep Boys.

Kennesaw city officials are seeking interested employers who can apply at kennesaw-ga.gov/community-job-fair.

Businesses within Kennesaw’s city limits are invited to participate at no cost, with no charge for a booth.

For businesses outside the city’s limits, they will need to pay a $50 booth rental fee for the event.

More details can be found by calling 770-794–7075 or emailing taviles@kennesaw-ga.gov.

Carolyn Cunningham
