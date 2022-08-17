ajc logo
Kennesaw's BBQ Festival is Aug. 19-20

Rain or shine, the Pigs & Peaches BBQ Festival will be held Aug. 19 and 20 at Kennesaw's Adams Park, 2600 Park Drive. (Courtesy of city of Kennesaw)

Rain or shine, the Pigs & Peaches BBQ Festival will be held Aug. 19 and 20 at Kennesaw's Adams Park, 2600 Park Drive. (Courtesy of city of Kennesaw)

Cobb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
1 hour ago

Festival fans and music lovers are invited to join the city of Kennesaw for its Pigs & Peaches BBQ Festival from 6 to 10 p.m. Aug. 19 and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Aug. 20 at Adams Park, 2600 Park Drive.

In its 21st year, the festival attracts an estimated 65,000 attendees annually and features live entertainment, street performers, more than 100 vendors, exhibitor and contestant booths, a Kid Zone full of inflatables, amusements and attractions and a variety of tasty treats.

At the heart of the festival is a Kansas City Barbeque Society-sanctioned competition, an official Georgia BBQ Championship event.

More cooking events include a backyard contest for amateurs, Anything Butt and peach dessert contests.

Music headliners on the Main Stage include The Georgia Thunderbolts and The Paul Hand Band.

Supporting acts include The Relics, Leah Belle Faser, The Madame Vega, Run Katie Run, School of Rock East Cobb, School of Rock West Cobb and Courtney Dickinson.

Musicians on the Local Stage include Bettin on the Mule, The Shetlands, The Steven Brooks Band, TasteBud, Trevor Startt, Bach to Rock’s 30 Watts, Stephanie Berlanga and Dusty Roads Duo.

Gold Sponsor, Georgia Grown, will feature the Georgia Grown Market in front of the Local Stage with 20 specialty Georgia Grown vendors.

Kennesaw Parks & Recreation also announces the city’s first Corn Hole tournament presented by Williams Elleby Law Firm and running in conjunction with the festival.

The festival will conclude on Saturday evening with a fireworks finale, beginning at 9:30 p.m.

For more information, visit PigsAndPeaches.com or call Kennesaw Parks & Recreation at 770-422-9714.

