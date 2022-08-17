Kennesaw’s BBQ Festival is Aug. 19-20

Supporting acts include The Relics, Leah Belle Faser, The Madame Vega, Run Katie Run, School of Rock East Cobb, School of Rock West Cobb and Courtney Dickinson.

Musicians on the Local Stage include Bettin on the Mule, The Shetlands, The Steven Brooks Band, TasteBud, Trevor Startt, Bach to Rock’s 30 Watts, Stephanie Berlanga and Dusty Roads Duo.

Gold Sponsor, Georgia Grown, will feature the Georgia Grown Market in front of the Local Stage with 20 specialty Georgia Grown vendors.

Kennesaw Parks & Recreation also announces the city’s first Corn Hole tournament presented by Williams Elleby Law Firm and running in conjunction with the festival.

The festival will conclude on Saturday evening with a fireworks finale, beginning at 9:30 p.m.

For more information, visit PigsAndPeaches.com or call Kennesaw Parks & Recreation at 770-422-9714.