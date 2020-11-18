X

Kennesaw to improve records transparency

Kennesaw city officials purchase new contract for $11,349 to improve transparency of city records.
Credit: City of Kennesaw

By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC

The Kennesaw City Council recently approved 5-0 a contract to improve transparency of city records.

The $11,349 contract is with MCCI for JustFOIA Open Records Request Tracking Solution for the city’s fiscal year 2021-22 budget.

There will be an annual renewal cost of nearly $7,231.

This approval is designed to process and manage incoming open records requests to improve citizen involvement, transparency and efficiency.

Also, a goal is to reduce the risk of noncompliance through the use of automated request tracking and deadline tracking.

JustFOIA is hosted on the Microsoft Azure Government Cloud.

Information: kennesaw-ga.gov/agendas-minutes

