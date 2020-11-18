Kennesaw to improve records transparency

The Kennesaw City Council recently approved 5-0 a contract to improve transparency of city records.
The $11,349 contract is with MCCI for JustFOIA Open Records Request Tracking Solution for the city’s fiscal year 2021-22 budget.
There will be an annual renewal cost of nearly $7,231.
This approval is designed to process and manage incoming open records requests to improve citizen involvement, transparency and efficiency.
Also, a goal is to reduce the risk of noncompliance through the use of automated request tracking and deadline tracking.
JustFOIA is hosted on the Microsoft Azure Government Cloud.
Information: kennesaw-ga.gov/agendas-minutes