Kennesaw to host job fair on Sept. 17

The Ben Robertson Community Center in Kennesaw will be the site of the city's Job Fair on Sept. 17. (Courtesy of Kennesaw)
Cobb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
11 minutes ago

The city of Kennesaw is hosting a job fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 17 at the Ben Robertson Community Center, 2753 Watts Drive, Kennesaw.

“Whether hoping to find a fresh start, a better job or a new career direction, job seekers will find a wealth of exciting opportunities in a range of job fields at this free job fair,” said Kennesaw Communication and Engagement Manager Becca Graham.

Job seekers are encouraged to bring copies of their resumes to the job fair, with the anticipation of on-site interviews and possibly receiving an offer.

Open positions with the city include: marketing specialist, horticulture technician/gardener, recreation program coordinator, street maintenance worker I, stormwater maintenance worker I, business license clerk, E911 communications officer and police officer.

To view the full job descriptions for available jobs or to apply online, visit kennesaw-ga.zohorecruit.com/jobs/careers.

