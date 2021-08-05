Kennesaw to hold hearings on tax rate on Aug. 9, 16

Without this possible tax increase, the millage rate will be no more than 7.458 mills for M&O and 1.407 mills for Bond.

Since the City Council plans not to roll back the millage rate, the 2021 property taxes will increase by 7.27 percent for M&O and 6.61 percent for Bond over the rollback millage rate.

The proposed annual tax increase for a home - with a fair market value of $225,000 - is around a $49 increase for M&O and an $8 increase for Bond.

Then the proposed annual tax increase for non-homestead property - with a fair market value of $450,000 - is about a $98 increase for M&O and a $17 increase for Bond.

Information: kennesaw-ga.gov/press-release-announcing-property-tax-increase-2