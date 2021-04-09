Kennesaw to close roads for revived city events

Now this year, several outdoor Kennesaw events will be open with accompanying road closures.
Approved by the Kennesaw City Council on April 5 and March 15, they include:
- Big Shanty Festival. Beginning at 6 p.m. April 16 until 8 p.m. April 18, J. O. Stephenson Avenue from Main Street to Dallas Street; Cherokee Street from Main Street to Shirley Drive/Big Shanty Drive; Watts Drive from Dallas Street to Main Street and Lewis Street from Dallas Street to Main Street. Beginning at 6 a.m. April 17 until 8 p.m. April 18, Main Street from Summer Street to Moon Station Road.
- Taste of Kennesaw. Beginning at 11 p.m. Nov. 5 until midnight Nov. 6, Cherokee Street from Main Street to Shirley Drive/Big Shanty Drive; Main Street from Summer Street to Lewis Street; J. O. Stephenson Avenue from entrance to Eaton Chiropractic to Main Street and Lewis Street from Little General Cloggers Lane to Main Street.
- Kennesaw Grand Prix Race Series: Swift-Cantrell Classic, May 8; Hero Run, June 5; Sports Fanatic, July 10; Dream Dash, Aug. 14; Great Locomotive Chase, Sept. 18 and Garden Gallop, Oct. 30.
All race times will be from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. from Watts Drive to the intersection of Main Street with Cherokee Street; from 6 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., starting at the intersection of Main Street and extending north to the Swift-Cantrell Park entrance; J. O. Stephenson Avenue from Main Street to Little General Cloggers Lane; Lewis Street at Main Street; Moon Station Road at Main Street; Dallas Street from Lewis Street to Main Street; Lewis Street at Main Street and Park Street at Main Street.
Road closures and race dates will be promoted via social media, the city’s website, city marquees and the city’s e-newsletter.
Information: kennesaw-ga.gov