Kennesaw seeks entry in National Register of Historic Places

Kennesaw city officials are hopeful that the city cemetery will be included in the National Register of Historic Places.
As a part of that process, the Kennesaw City Council recently decided 5-0 to spend $9,560 from prior-year reserves revenue for a field boundary survey by Croy Engineering of the Kennesaw City Cemetery property.
This survey is needed for the application by the city’s Cemetery Preservation Commission and Cemetery Foundation.
The city did not have a boundary survey of the cemetery property in its records.
In a related matter, volunteers are needed for clean-up day at the city cemetery, 300 Cemetery St. behind Revival on Main, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 24.
Bring your own gloves and stay as long as you can.
Cleaning supplies will be provided.
This event is hosted by the Kennesaw Cemetery Preservation Commission and Keep Kennesaw Beautiful.
Information: kennesaw-ga.gov/events-calendar