Kennesaw reopens skate park following repairs

The 40,000 square-foot concrete skatepark has a flow course and bowl as well as a skate plaza certified by the Street League Skateboarding Foundation, an organization founded in 2010 by pro skateboarding star Rob Dyrdek.

The skatepark is located at Swift-Cantrell Park, 3140 Old 41 Hwy NW. It closed down July 26 and underwent about $17,000 worth of repairs that included caulking, concrete repairs and metal adjustments to the equipment.