Kennesaw reopens skate park following repairs

Kennesaw Skatepark recently reopened after being closed several days for routine maintenance.
The 40,000 square-foot concrete skatepark has a flow course and bowl as well as a skate plaza certified by the Street League Skateboarding Foundation, an organization founded in 2010 by pro skateboarding star Rob Dyrdek.
The skatepark is located at Swift-Cantrell Park, 3140 Old 41 Hwy NW. It closed down July 26 and underwent about $17,000 worth of repairs that included caulking, concrete repairs and metal adjustments to the equipment.
The skatepark, which is free to use, reopened July 31. City spokeswoman Rebecca Graham said more than 200 skaters visit the facility every day.
