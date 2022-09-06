Kennesaw registers for ‘Scarecrows on Main’

Kennesaw city officials invite applicants to design a scarecrow to display on Main Street for the third annual “Scarecrows on Main.”
Sept. 12 is the application deadline.
A $25 application fee to the Kennesaw Downtown Development Authority is required with the entry of each scarecrow.
All monies raised will go to promoting the downtown through beautification projects and events.
The application and information packets can be found on the city’s website at kennesaw-ga.gov/ScarecrowsOnMain.
City officials will upload images of each scarecrow to their Facebook page at facebook.com/CityofKennesaw, where the community will be invited to cast their vote for their favorite scarecrows.
The top three scarecrows will be awarded a “People’s Choice” award, and the scarecrow with the most votes will receive bragging rights as well as a $100 prize.
Second place will be given a $50 prize, and third place will receive a $25 prize.
