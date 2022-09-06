Kennesaw registers for ‘Scarecrows on Main’

City officials will upload images of each scarecrow to their Facebook page at facebook.com/CityofKennesaw, where the community will be invited to cast their vote for their favorite scarecrows.

The top three scarecrows will be awarded a “People’s Choice” award, and the scarecrow with the most votes will receive bragging rights as well as a $100 prize.

Second place will be given a $50 prize, and third place will receive a $25 prize.