Kennesaw registers for Citizens Government Academy

Aug. 26 is the registration deadline for Kennesaw 101: Citizens Government Academy that will begin Sept. 13 for eight weeks. (Courtesy of city of Kennesaw)

Cobb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
30 minutes ago

Registration has begun for Kennesaw 101: Citizens Government Academy that will begin Sept. 13 for eight weeks.

The course is designed to provide an inside look at the day-to-day operations of the city, how the city forms partnerships and how management approaches short-term and long-term planning.

The class is open to Kennesaw residents and business owners within the city limits who are ages 18 or older, according to a city statement.

Each week the class will hear from different departments to learn about the diverse work undertaken by the city.

Students will have the opportunity to participate in hands-on learning activities, network and hear updates from city staff.

The registration deadline is Aug. 26.

Classes will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. every Tuesday at City Hall, 2529 J.O. Stephenson Ave., Kennesaw.

The course will conclude with a short graduation ceremony during the Nov. 7 Mayor and Council meeting.

Candidates running for office may not participate in the class.

To register, download the application from the “Latest Updates” section of the city website at kennesaw-ga.gov or contact James Friedrich at 770-424-8274 ext. 3110 or at jfriedrich@kennesaw-ga.gov.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
