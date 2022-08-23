Kennesaw registers for Citizens Government Academy

Registration has begun for Kennesaw 101: Citizens Government Academy that will begin Sept. 13 for eight weeks.
The course is designed to provide an inside look at the day-to-day operations of the city, how the city forms partnerships and how management approaches short-term and long-term planning.
The class is open to Kennesaw residents and business owners within the city limits who are ages 18 or older, according to a city statement.
Each week the class will hear from different departments to learn about the diverse work undertaken by the city.
Students will have the opportunity to participate in hands-on learning activities, network and hear updates from city staff.
The registration deadline is Aug. 26.
Classes will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. every Tuesday at City Hall, 2529 J.O. Stephenson Ave., Kennesaw.
The course will conclude with a short graduation ceremony during the Nov. 7 Mayor and Council meeting.
Candidates running for office may not participate in the class.
To register, download the application from the “Latest Updates” section of the city website at kennesaw-ga.gov or contact James Friedrich at 770-424-8274 ext. 3110 or at jfriedrich@kennesaw-ga.gov.
