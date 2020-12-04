Kennesaw readjusts Christmas schedule

Following their initial announcement, now Kennesaw city officials are announcing the cancellation of both the “A Day with Santa” event on Dec. 5 and the Reverse Parade on Dec. 12 due to COVID-19, according to a city statement.
Instead at 5 p.m. Dec. 5, Kennesaw city officials will host an online Christmas tree lighting on the city’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/CityofKennesaw.
Tune in for holiday carols from Bach to rock, a message from Kennesaw Mayor Derek Easterling and the lighting of the 30-foot-tall Christmas tree on Main Street in Historic Downtown Kennesaw.
Earlier in the day from 1 to 5 p.m. on Dec. 5, contactless photos with Santa will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis at the Ben Robertson Community Center, Adams Park, 2753 Watts Drive, Kennesaw.
Then at 6 p.m. Dec. 13, Kennesaw city officials will host an online Menorah Lighting – also to be broadcast on www.facebook.com/CityofKennesaw.
Information: Kennesaw Parks & Recreation at 770-422-9714 or kennesaw-ga.gov/parks-and-recreation