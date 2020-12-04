X

Kennesaw readjusts Christmas schedule

Kennesaw Mayor Derek Easterling will lead this year's Christmas tree lighting at 5 p.m. Dec. 5 on the city's Facebook page. (Courtesy of Kennesaw)
Kennesaw Mayor Derek Easterling will lead this year's Christmas tree lighting at 5 p.m. Dec. 5 on the city's Facebook page. (Courtesy of Kennesaw)

Cobb County | 41 minutes ago
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC

Following their initial announcement, now Kennesaw city officials are announcing the cancellation of both the “A Day with Santa” event on Dec. 5 and the Reverse Parade on Dec. 12 due to COVID-19, according to a city statement.

Instead at 5 p.m. Dec. 5, Kennesaw city officials will host an online Christmas tree lighting on the city’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/CityofKennesaw.

Tune in for holiday carols from Bach to rock, a message from Kennesaw Mayor Derek Easterling and the lighting of the 30-foot-tall Christmas tree on Main Street in Historic Downtown Kennesaw.

Earlier in the day from 1 to 5 p.m. on Dec. 5, contactless photos with Santa will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis at the Ben Robertson Community Center, Adams Park, 2753 Watts Drive, Kennesaw.

Then at 6 p.m. Dec. 13, Kennesaw city officials will host an online Menorah Lighting – also to be broadcast on www.facebook.com/CityofKennesaw.

Information: Kennesaw Parks & Recreation at 770-422-9714 or kennesaw-ga.gov/parks-and-recreation

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.