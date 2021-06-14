Kennesaw Police hosts first Juneteenth event

In partnership with a team of faith and community leaders, the Kennesaw Police Department will host this free family-friendly event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 19 at Kennesaw First Baptist Church, 2958 N. Main St., Kennesaw.

“We look forward to this opportunity to spend time with those we serve in a new way,” said the city’s Chief of Police Bill Westenberger.