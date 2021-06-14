Kennesaw Police hosts first Juneteenth event

The Kennesaw Police Department invites the community to join them for their first annual “Juneteenth - One Community: A Celebration of Unity” event.
In partnership with a team of faith and community leaders, the Kennesaw Police Department will host this free family-friendly event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 19 at Kennesaw First Baptist Church, 2958 N. Main St., Kennesaw.
“We look forward to this opportunity to spend time with those we serve in a new way,” said the city’s Chief of Police Bill Westenberger.
“We want to take the opportunity to celebrate a day recognizing freedom through emancipation. There is no better day to engage diversity by celebrating opportunities to be together, play together, eat together and celebrate together,” Westenberger added.
Also, public safety vehicles will be on display for children to sit in and turn on the lights.
Juneteenth observes June 19, 1865 when the last African American slaves were freed by the Union Army in Texas.
Information: facebook.com/KennPD/photos/10158362385509397, kennesaw-ga.gov/police, kfbc.org