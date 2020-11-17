Kennesaw Parks & Rec hosts Dec. 1 event

An in-person Winter Kick Off is being planned by Kennesaw’s Parks & Recreation Department 5:30-7:30 p.m. Dec. 1.
Outside in front of the Ben Robertson Community Center, 2753 Watts Drive, Adams Park, Kennesaw, this open house party will give the public an opportunity to explore all of the experiences available with Parks & Rec during the winter/spring season, according to a city statement.
Guests will have the opportunity to meet with program instructors and learn about program opportunities in the upcoming season.
A 10 percent discount on registration will be offered to attendees on the day of the event courtesy of Kennesaw Parks & Rec.
Also, Kennesaw Parks & Rec will provide free refreshments, activities and crafts to-go during the event while supplies last.
Lewis House in Kennesaw is the sponsor.
Information: Kennesaw Parks & Rec at 770-422-9714 or kennesaw-ga.gov/parks-and-recreation