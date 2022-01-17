Kennesaw opens recreation center

During the open house, there will be classes in session, snacks, giveaways and the walking track will be open.

Giveaways will include mini basketballs and volleyballs, sunglasses and more.

Pickleball will have some instructors around, showing people how to play.

Also, the rec center will be open for the remainder of the day.

For information, visit facebook.com/KennesawParksRecreation/photos.