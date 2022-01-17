Kennesaw opens recreation center

An open house will be held by the city of Kennesaw and Kennesaw Parks & Recreation for the new recreation center from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
The recreation center is in Adams Park, 2737 Watts Drive, Kennesaw.
At 42,000 square feet, the recreation center will feature:
- three basketball courts
- a walking track
- a gymnastics center
- two fitness rooms
- office space
The gyms will be open for basketball, volleyball and pickleball.
During the open house, there will be classes in session, snacks, giveaways and the walking track will be open.
Giveaways will include mini basketballs and volleyballs, sunglasses and more.
Pickleball will have some instructors around, showing people how to play.
Also, the rec center will be open for the remainder of the day.
For information, visit facebook.com/KennesawParksRecreation/photos.
