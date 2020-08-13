Kennesaw holds #CityHallSelfie Day on Aug. 14

Kennesaw's fifth annual #CityHallSelfie Day is Aug. 14, a worldwide celebration of local government service hosted by Engaging Local Government Leaders (ELGL).
ELGL is a professional association of 4,800 people who work for and with local government.
Local government employees, elected officials, news media and community members are invited to participate on #CityHallSelfie Day.
#CityHallSelfie Day is online picture sharing in front of city halls and other government buildings.
Participants take a self portrait (selfie) in front of a city hall and share it, using the hashtag #CityHallSelfie.
How to participate:
- On Aug. 14, stop by Kennesaw City Hall, 2529 J. O. Stephenson Ave. and take a selfie in front of City Hall.
- Post the selfie to social media with the hashtag #CityHallSelfie and tag the city of Kennesaw.
- If taking a photo at home this year, make sure to use both hashtags #CityHallSelfie and #CityHomeSelfie.
- Tag @CityOfKennesaw on Facebook, @cityofkennesaw on Twitter and @cityofkennesawga on Instagram.
- Tag ELGL at @ELGLNetwork on Facebook, @ELGL50 on Twitter and @ELGL50 on Instagram.
Each year ELGL celebrates #CityHallSelfie award winners in multiple categories with trophies and swag.
This year’s award categories include:
- Most Creative Physical/Social Distancing Selfie
- Best Mask-Wearing Selfie
- Most Unique Remote #CityHomeSelfie all our mandatory WFH colleagues
- Best COVID-Fighting Superhero Selfie
- Best #CityHomeSelfie with a pet
- Best #CityHomeSelfie with a child or family member
All other awards are:
- Members Choice Award: #CityHallSelfie Excellence
- Most Creative #CityHallSelfie
- State With the Most #CityHallSelfies
- Best Dressed #CityHallSelfie
- Best Hat in a #CityHallSelfie
- Best #CityHallSelfie Photography
- Best Use of #CityHallSelfie Props
- #CityHallSelfie With the Most Famous Person
- Funniest #CityHallSelfie
- Most Historic #CityHallSelfie
- Best #CityHallSelfie Lighting
- Most Selfies Taken by One Person on #CityHallSelfie Day
- Best #CityHallSelfie by a Newspaper/TV Reporter
- Best #CityHallSelfie by a Community Member
- People’s Choice #CityHallSelfie
Learn more about City Hall Selfie Day and ELGL at #CityHallSelfie - ELGL.
Engaging Local Government Leaders (ELGL) began in Portland, Oregon in 2012 with a 16-member dinner group.
Today ELGL has grown to more than 4,800 members from all 50 states, Canada, the United Kingdom, Israel and Australia.
Focused on all levels of local government, ELGL’s mission is to engage the brightest minds in local government by providing timely and relevant content through podcasts, blogs, webinars, social media and conference gathering, with the objective of fostering authentic and meaningful connections that are grounded in practices of equity and inclusion, according to a Kennesaw statement.