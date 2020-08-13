Kennesaw holds #CityHallSelfie Day on Aug. 14

How to participate:

On Aug. 14, stop by Kennesaw City Hall, 2529 J. O. Stephenson Ave. and take a selfie in front of City Hall.

Post the selfie to social media with the hashtag #CityHallSelfie and tag the city of Kennesaw.

If taking a photo at home this year, make sure to use both hashtags #CityHallSelfie and #CityHomeSelfie.

Tag @CityOfKennesaw on Facebook, @cityofkennesaw on Twitter and @cityofkennesawga on Instagram.

Tag ELGL at @ELGLNetwork on Facebook, @ELGL50 on Twitter and @ELGL50 on Instagram.

Each year ELGL celebrates #CityHallSelfie award winners in multiple categories with trophies and swag.

This year’s award categories include:

Most Creative Physical/Social Distancing Selfie

Best Mask-Wearing Selfie

Most Unique Remote #CityHomeSelfie all our mandatory WFH colleagues

Best COVID-Fighting Superhero Selfie

Best #CityHomeSelfie with a pet

Best #CityHomeSelfie with a child or family member

All other awards are:

Members Choice Award: #CityHallSelfie Excellence

Most Creative #CityHallSelfie

State With the Most #CityHallSelfies

Best Dressed #CityHallSelfie

Best Hat in a #CityHallSelfie

Best #CityHallSelfie Photography

Best Use of #CityHallSelfie Props

#CityHallSelfie With the Most Famous Person

Funniest #CityHallSelfie

Most Historic #CityHallSelfie

Best #CityHallSelfie Lighting

Most Selfies Taken by One Person on #CityHallSelfie Day

Best #CityHallSelfie by a Newspaper/TV Reporter

Best #CityHallSelfie by a Community Member

People’s Choice #CityHallSelfie

Learn more about City Hall Selfie Day and ELGL at #CityHallSelfie - ELGL.

Engaging Local Government Leaders (ELGL) began in Portland, Oregon in 2012 with a 16-member dinner group.

Today ELGL has grown to more than 4,800 members from all 50 states, Canada, the United Kingdom, Israel and Australia.

Focused on all levels of local government, ELGL’s mission is to engage the brightest minds in local government by providing timely and relevant content through podcasts, blogs, webinars, social media and conference gathering, with the objective of fostering authentic and meaningful connections that are grounded in practices of equity and inclusion, according to a Kennesaw statement.