Kennesaw gives updates on SPLOST projects

Many projects in Kennesaw are being funded by the city's Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST), including nearly $35 million approved by a two-thirds majority vote in November by the city's voters - a wider margin than any SPLOST vote in 15 years. (Courtesy of Kennesaw)
Cobb County | 20 minutes ago
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC

Kennesaw city officials “have been working diligently” to complete prior SPLOST referendum projects, according to City Manager Jeff Drobney in a statement.

A list of developments nearing completion are:

  • The new parking lot along Big Shanty Drive at Depot Park was finished recently. Pathways have been paved; pedestrian bridges have been installed and green space landscaping is nearing completion.
  • The Phase 8 Amphitheater at Depot Park is in the programming and concept design portion of the construction process to ensure that the technical and aesthetic plans fit the community’s needs.
  • Phase 1 of the Recreation Center, which includes two multi-purpose gyms, a fitness area and offices, is nearing completion with the external brick and steelwork having been finished. Interior finishing and external siding are in the process of being installed.
  • Phase 1 of the “Gateway to the Gardens” project at Smith-Gilbert Gardens also is expected to be completed soon. Through a public-private partnership with the Smith-Gilbert Gardens Foundation, Phase 1 of the project includes parking for passenger cars, motor coach bus parking and civil engineering to grade the site and stormwater infrastructure.
  • The widening and drainage improvements to Old Highway 41 - from Cobb Parkway to Barrett Parkway - will be completed soon. The traffic light at the Stanley Road intersection will be in operation later in April.

To read more about Kennesaw’s SPLOST projects, visit kennesaw-ga.gov/splost.

