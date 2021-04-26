Kennesaw gives updates on SPLOST projects

Kennesaw city officials “have been working diligently” to complete prior SPLOST referendum projects, according to City Manager Jeff Drobney in a statement.
A list of developments nearing completion are:
- The new parking lot along Big Shanty Drive at Depot Park was finished recently. Pathways have been paved; pedestrian bridges have been installed and green space landscaping is nearing completion.
- The Phase 8 Amphitheater at Depot Park is in the programming and concept design portion of the construction process to ensure that the technical and aesthetic plans fit the community’s needs.
- Phase 1 of the Recreation Center, which includes two multi-purpose gyms, a fitness area and offices, is nearing completion with the external brick and steelwork having been finished. Interior finishing and external siding are in the process of being installed.
- Phase 1 of the “Gateway to the Gardens” project at Smith-Gilbert Gardens also is expected to be completed soon. Through a public-private partnership with the Smith-Gilbert Gardens Foundation, Phase 1 of the project includes parking for passenger cars, motor coach bus parking and civil engineering to grade the site and stormwater infrastructure.
- The widening and drainage improvements to Old Highway 41 - from Cobb Parkway to Barrett Parkway - will be completed soon. The traffic light at the Stanley Road intersection will be in operation later in April.
To read more about Kennesaw’s SPLOST projects, visit kennesaw-ga.gov/splost.