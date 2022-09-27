Kennesaw garden hosts homeschool workshops

Every other week, Smith-Gilbert Gardens, 2382 Pine Mountain Road, Kennesaw hosts a homeschool workshop from 12:30-1:30 p.m. on varied Wednesdays.
Pre-registration is required that includes garden admission.
Ages 4-14 are welcome, but they must be accompanied by an adult.
Tickets are $7 for one member adult and one member child or $20 for one nonmember adult and one nonmember child.
An additional child is $5.
Register: bit.ly/3QMC5Bv
