Kennesaw eyes 7.3% property tax hike, public hearings to begin Monday

The city is proposing a property tax rate of $8 per $1,000 of assessed value. It’s the same tax rate the city has adopted since 2008. But it represents a 7.3% increase above the rollback rate of $7.46 per $1,000, , which would keep residents’ property taxes the same.

The estimated increase on the property tax bill for the owner of a house with a fair market value of $225,000 is $49. For non-homestead properties valued at $450,000, homeowners can expect to see a $98 increase on their bills.