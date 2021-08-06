Kennesaw eyes 7.3% property tax hike, public hearings to begin Monday

Kennesaw City Council is expected to approve a 7.3% property tax increase later this month.
The city is proposing a property tax rate of $8 per $1,000 of assessed value. It’s the same tax rate the city has adopted since 2008. But it represents a 7.3% increase above the rollback rate of $7.46 per $1,000, , which would keep residents’ property taxes the same.
The estimated increase on the property tax bill for the owner of a house with a fair market value of $225,000 is $49. For non-homestead properties valued at $450,000, homeowners can expect to see a $98 increase on their bills.
Residents can voice their opinion when the first of three public hearings required by state law is held 6 p.m. Monday at City Hall, 2529 J.O. Stephenson Ave. Other hearings will be held at 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Aug. 16. City Council is expected to make its final vote Aug. 16.