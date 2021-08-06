ajc logo
X

Kennesaw eyes 7.3% property tax hike, public hearings to begin Monday

Kennesaw homeowners can expect a 7.3% in their property tax bills this year, according to the tax rate city officials plan to adopt this month. (AJC file)
Caption
Kennesaw homeowners can expect a 7.3% in their property tax bills this year, according to the tax rate city officials plan to adopt this month. (AJC file)

Credit: Bita Honarvar

Credit: Bita Honarvar

Cobb County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
24 minutes ago

Kennesaw City Council is expected to approve a 7.3% property tax increase later this month.

The city is proposing a property tax rate of $8 per $1,000 of assessed value. It’s the same tax rate the city has adopted since 2008. But it represents a 7.3% increase above the rollback rate of $7.46 per $1,000, , which would keep residents’ property taxes the same.

The estimated increase on the property tax bill for the owner of a house with a fair market value of $225,000 is $49. For non-homestead properties valued at $450,000, homeowners can expect to see a $98 increase on their bills.

Residents can voice their opinion when the first of three public hearings required by state law is held 6 p.m. Monday at City Hall, 2529 J.O. Stephenson Ave. Other hearings will be held at 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Aug. 16. City Council is expected to make its final vote Aug. 16.

In Other News
1
Cobb County restaurant inspection scores
2
Gateway Marietta CID seeks input online on Aug. 12
3
Kennesaw to hold hearings on tax rate on Aug. 9, 16
4
Cobb County restaurant inspection scores
5
Cobb
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top