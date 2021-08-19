ajc logo
Kennesaw expands residential agri-community

Galt Commons now will have 16 more single-family detached units in addition to the 41 in Kennesaw's Central Business District. (Courtesy of Sanctuary Companies)
Galt Commons now will have 16 more single-family detached units in addition to the 41 in Kennesaw's Central Business District. (Courtesy of Sanctuary Companies)

Cobb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
1 hour ago

An expansion of an agri-community in Kennesaw’s Central Business District was approved 5-0 recently by the Kennesaw City Council.

The applicant, Sanctuary Companies, LLC for Galt Commons Phase II at 2971 Cherokee St., has proposed to demolish one existing structure that is not historic. In its place, there will be 16 single-family detached dwelling units.

Previously approved, the Phase I project included 41 single-family residential units and two commercial spaces. Phase II is a continuation of the Galt Commons “agri-community” theme, with all 16 residential units having access to common vegetable gardens, flower gardens and amenities.

This new phase will use the approved architecture from Phase I.

Information: kennesaw-ga.gov

