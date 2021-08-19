Kennesaw expands residential agri-community

The applicant, Sanctuary Companies, LLC for Galt Commons Phase II at 2971 Cherokee St., has proposed to demolish one existing structure that is not historic. In its place, there will be 16 single-family detached dwelling units.

Previously approved, the Phase I project included 41 single-family residential units and two commercial spaces. Phase II is a continuation of the Galt Commons “agri-community” theme, with all 16 residential units having access to common vegetable gardens, flower gardens and amenities.