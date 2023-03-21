Kennesaw Bunny Breakfast, Easter Egg Hunt are on April 1

The Kennesaw Parks and Recreation Department will continue its tradition of the annual Bunny Breakfast at the Ben Robertson Community Center, 2753 Watts Drive, Kennesaw on April 1, with two seatings from 8– 9:15 a.m. or 10–11:15 a.m.
Adults and children will be treated to a buffet, including pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, a medley of fresh fruits and sweets.
The Easter Bunny will visit from table to table to greet boys and girls.
Attendees are encouraged to bring their own camera to capture photos with the Easter Bunny.
Tickets are $8 per person, and they can be purchased online or at the Ben Robertson Community Center.
Advance purchase is required, and tickets are nonrefundable after March 24.
Children, ages 2 and younger, do not need a ticket if they will be sitting in laps.
Tickets are available at bit.ly/3F8Dm2Y or secure.rec1.com/GA/kennesaw-ga/catalog.
New this year, experience the city’s Smith-Gilbert Gardens at the Easter Egg Hunt from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 1 with a combo Bunny Breakfast/Egg Hunt ticket for $18 each.
For $10, the Egg Hunt is open to children up to age 9.
Easter-themed crafts and organized garden games will be offered at the Egg Hunt.
