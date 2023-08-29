BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: President Biden and Vice President Harris deliver remarks on lowering healthcare costs

Kennesaw 101 registration open until Sept. 1

Credit: City of Kennesaw

Credit: City of Kennesaw

Cobb County
By Carolyn Cunningham – For the AJC
42 minutes ago
X

Kennesaw 101: Citizens Government Academy will begin Sept. 14 for eight weeks.

Sept. 1 is the application deadline.

For free, the course is designed to provide an inside look at the city’s daily operations.

The class is open to anyone age 18 or older who lives and works within the Kennesaw city limits.

Students will have the opportunity to participate in hands-on learning activities, network and hear updates from city staff.

The class will meet from 6-8 p.m. every Thursday at City Hall, 2529 J.O. Stephenson Ave., Kennesaw.

The course will conclude with a short graduation ceremony during the Nov. 6 mayor and council meeting.

To register, download the application from the “latest updates” section of the city website homepage at kennesaw-ga.gov or contact James Friedrich at 770-424-8274 ext. 3110 or jfriedrich@kennesaw-ga.gov.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks

Credit: Text: Phil Kloer / Staff; Photo: Mark Hill / CNN

Sanjay Gupta on COVID-19: ‘Is this a here-we-go-again?’7h ago

BREAKING
Kemp declares state of emergency for Georgia ahead of Hurricane Idalia
56m ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Fourth inmate death reported this month inside Fulton County Jail
2h ago

Invest Atlanta OK’s $86M in financing for 570 affordable housing units
1h ago

Invest Atlanta OK’s $86M in financing for 570 affordable housing units
1h ago

Credit: Portman Holdings

Financing issues prompt Portman to pare back Ponce development plans
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: Cobb County

Cobb K-9 Athos dies from cancer
5h ago
Solar purchase program launches in Cobb County
5h ago
Town hall meeting is Aug. 29 with Cobb DA
Featured

FAQ about the AJC’s poll of Republican voters
8h ago
Hurricane Idalia tracker and updates
7h ago
15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Grant Park Summer Shade, Cobb County...
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top