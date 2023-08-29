Kennesaw 101 registration open until Sept. 1

Kennesaw 101: Citizens Government Academy will begin Sept. 14 for eight weeks.

Sept. 1 is the application deadline.

For free, the course is designed to provide an inside look at the city’s daily operations.

The class is open to anyone age 18 or older who lives and works within the Kennesaw city limits.

Students will have the opportunity to participate in hands-on learning activities, network and hear updates from city staff.

The class will meet from 6-8 p.m. every Thursday at City Hall, 2529 J.O. Stephenson Ave., Kennesaw.

The course will conclude with a short graduation ceremony during the Nov. 6 mayor and council meeting.

To register, download the application from the “latest updates” section of the city website homepage at kennesaw-ga.gov or contact James Friedrich at 770-424-8274 ext. 3110 or jfriedrich@kennesaw-ga.gov.