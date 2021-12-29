Hamburger icon
Keep Smyrna Beautiful hosts recycling event on Jan. 8

Live Christmas trees - free of lights, ornaments or flocking - will be accepted from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 8 at The Home Depot, 2450 Cumberland Parkway SE, Atlanta by Keep Smyrna Beautiful. (Courtesy of Keep Smyrna Beautiful)
Live Christmas trees - free of lights, ornaments or flocking - will be accepted from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 8 at The Home Depot, 2450 Cumberland Parkway SE, Atlanta by Keep Smyrna Beautiful. (Courtesy of Keep Smyrna Beautiful)

Cobb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
49 minutes ago

Bring One for the Chipper is Keep Smyrna Beautiful’s annual Christmas tree recycling event that will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 8 at The Home Depot, 2450 Cumberland Parkway SE, Atlanta.

Instead of ending up in a landfill, the thousands of live trees taken at this event are chipped by Davey Tree Company, which makes the mulch from the trees available to businesses, schools and residents free of charge.

Not accepted at the event are:

  • Artificial trees.
  • Trees with lights or ornaments.
  • Flocked trees.
  • Garlands or wreaths (the wire make them ineligible for chipping).

Tree seedlings are available to participants as supplies last.

This event is open to everyone and free of charge.

Bring One for the Chipper is held in partnership with the Keep Georgia Beautiful Foundation.

More Christmas recycling tips are to throw in the trash ribbons, bows and mylar (shiny, metallic) wrapping paper - unless you plan to reuse them.

Electronics, holiday lights, cardboard boxes and wrapping paper all can be recycled at the Smyrna Recycling Center, 3475 Lake Drive SE, Smyrna.

Hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays.

For some electronics, fees do apply - $10 for monitors, $20 for TVs and 35 cents/pound for wood console and projection TVs.

Volunteers are needed at this Smyrna event on Jan. 8 to help unload live trees, direct traffic and give out seed packets and information.

Information: kgbf.org, KeepSmyrnaBeautiful.com/donate

