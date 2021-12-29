Keep Smyrna Beautiful hosts recycling event on Jan. 8

This event is open to everyone and free of charge.

Bring One for the Chipper is held in partnership with the Keep Georgia Beautiful Foundation.

More Christmas recycling tips are to throw in the trash ribbons, bows and mylar (shiny, metallic) wrapping paper - unless you plan to reuse them.

Electronics, holiday lights, cardboard boxes and wrapping paper all can be recycled at the Smyrna Recycling Center, 3475 Lake Drive SE, Smyrna.

Hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays.

For some electronics, fees do apply - $10 for monitors, $20 for TVs and 35 cents/pound for wood console and projection TVs.

Volunteers are needed at this Smyrna event on Jan. 8 to help unload live trees, direct traffic and give out seed packets and information.

Information: kgbf.org, KeepSmyrnaBeautiful.com/donate