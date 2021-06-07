ajc logo
X

Keep Cobb Beautiful increases recycling locations

For recycling convenience, five drop spot locations are available throughout Cobb in each district. (Courtesy of Cobb County)
For recycling convenience, five drop spot locations are available throughout Cobb in each district. (Courtesy of Cobb County)

Cobb County | 58 minutes ago
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC

To better serve Cobb County residents and provide increased recycling options, a recycling drop spot location now is located in each district.

  • South Cobb Government Center, 4700 Austell Road, Austell | items accepted: paper, flattened cardboard, newspaper, phonebooks, cartons, junk mail, magazines, clean plastic containers, clean aluminum and clean tin cans
  • East Cobb Government Center, 4400 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta | items accepted: paper, flattened cardboard, newspaper, phonebooks, cartons, junk mail, magazines, clean plastic containers, clean aluminum and clean tin cans
  • Fire Station 28, 3858 Kemp Ridge Road, Acworth | items accepted: paper, flattened cardboard, newspaper, phonebooks, cartons, junk mail, magazines, clean plastic containers, clean aluminum and clean tin cans
  • Fire Station 14, 2905 Library Lane, Marietta | items accepted: paper, flattened cardboard, newspaper, phonebooks, cartons, junk mail, magazines, clean plastic containers, clean aluminum and clean tin cans
  • West Rock Customer Convenience Drop-Off Center, 1775 County Services Parkway, Marietta (entrance at the traffic light across the street from the Cobb Douglas Public Health Building) | hours: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays to Fridays, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays | items accepted: paper, cardboard, newspaper, phonebooks, cartons, junk mail, magazines, clean plastic containers, clean aluminum, clean tin cans, clean glass jars and clean glass bottles

Information: Keep Cobb Beautiful at 770-528-1135 or KeepCobbBeautiful@CobbCounty.org, bit.ly/3uPEIHL

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top