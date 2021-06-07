Keep Cobb Beautiful increases recycling locations

To better serve Cobb County residents and provide increased recycling options, a recycling drop spot location now is located in each district.
- South Cobb Government Center, 4700 Austell Road, Austell | items accepted: paper, flattened cardboard, newspaper, phonebooks, cartons, junk mail, magazines, clean plastic containers, clean aluminum and clean tin cans
- East Cobb Government Center, 4400 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta | items accepted: paper, flattened cardboard, newspaper, phonebooks, cartons, junk mail, magazines, clean plastic containers, clean aluminum and clean tin cans
- Fire Station 28, 3858 Kemp Ridge Road, Acworth | items accepted: paper, flattened cardboard, newspaper, phonebooks, cartons, junk mail, magazines, clean plastic containers, clean aluminum and clean tin cans
- Fire Station 14, 2905 Library Lane, Marietta | items accepted: paper, flattened cardboard, newspaper, phonebooks, cartons, junk mail, magazines, clean plastic containers, clean aluminum and clean tin cans
- West Rock Customer Convenience Drop-Off Center, 1775 County Services Parkway, Marietta (entrance at the traffic light across the street from the Cobb Douglas Public Health Building) | hours: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays to Fridays, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays | items accepted: paper, cardboard, newspaper, phonebooks, cartons, junk mail, magazines, clean plastic containers, clean aluminum, clean tin cans, clean glass jars and clean glass bottles
Information: Keep Cobb Beautiful at 770-528-1135 or KeepCobbBeautiful@CobbCounty.org, bit.ly/3uPEIHL