July 31 is GDOT survey deadline

The survey deadline is July 31 for the proposed I-285/I-20 West Interchange project by the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT).
That project calls for improvements of the interchange and the addition of lanes along I-20 in Cobb, Douglas and Fulton counties, according to a GDOT statement.
Additional work includes the construction of collector-distributor (CD) lanes and the modification or replacements of bridges along I-20.
Once completed, this project will provide more efficient traffic flow through the interchange.
Residents are encouraged to complete a survey on the project by July 31 and learn more details about this project, including a video, by going to 0013918-gdot.hub.arcgis.com.
