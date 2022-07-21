ajc logo
July 31 is GDOT survey deadline

Responses are due by July 31 for the proposed I-285/I-20 West Interchange project by the Georgia Department of Transportation. (Courtesy of the Georgia Department of Transportation)

Responses are due by July 31 for the proposed I-285/I-20 West Interchange project by the Georgia Department of Transportation. (Courtesy of the Georgia Department of Transportation)

Cobb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
1 hour ago

The survey deadline is July 31 for the proposed I-285/I-20 West Interchange project by the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT).

That project calls for improvements of the interchange and the addition of lanes along I-20 in Cobb, Douglas and Fulton counties, according to a GDOT statement.

Additional work includes the construction of collector-distributor (CD) lanes and the modification or replacements of bridges along I-20.

Once completed, this project will provide more efficient traffic flow through the interchange.

Residents are encouraged to complete a survey on the project by July 31 and learn more details about this project, including a video, by going to 0013918-gdot.hub.arcgis.com.

