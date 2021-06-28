July 1-4 carnival canceled in Powder Springs

The reason is due to a serious car accident involving Lawrence Carr, owner of Carr Carnival, that recently claimed the life of his wife, while his son remains in the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Powder Springs Communications Consultant Jon Gargis on June 26.

“Carr initially thought that he would carry on with the carnival but informed organizers Friday that he would not be able to move forward with the event,” Gargis said in his statement.