July 1-4 carnival canceled in Powder Springs

The city of Powder Springs announces the cancelation of its first Powder Springs Carnival that was scheduled for July 1-4.
The reason is due to a serious car accident involving Lawrence Carr, owner of Carr Carnival, that recently claimed the life of his wife, while his son remains in the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Powder Springs Communications Consultant Jon Gargis on June 26.
“Carr initially thought that he would carry on with the carnival but informed organizers Friday that he would not be able to move forward with the event,” Gargis said in his statement.
Ricketts Rhodes Events, which was managing event preparations, contacted multiple operators in an effort to book a replacement company to put on the carnival; but none had availability nor the capacity to mobilize in a short amount of time, he added.
The annual SpringsFest on the 4th event will be held as scheduled from noon to 10 p.m. on July 4.
Additional details are at SpringsFest4th.com.
“The city of Powder Springs and Ricketts Rhodes Events express their condolences to the Carr family, their affected friends and acquaintances,” Gargis added.