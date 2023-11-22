Holiday volunteers needed by Mableton nonprofit

H.O.P.E. Family Resource Center is looking for helpers to serve during the Christmas season.

Volunteers are needed from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday at 6108 Mableton Parkway, Suite 116, Mableton.

Weather permitting, food and clothing are given away from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Tuesday and Wednesday.