Holiday volunteers needed by Mableton nonprofit

H.O.P.E. Family Resource Center is looking for helpers to serve during the Christmas season.
Volunteers are needed from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday at 6108 Mableton Parkway, Suite 116, Mableton.
Weather permitting, food and clothing are given away from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Tuesday and Wednesday.
For Christmas gifts, families may apply until Dec. 6 for their children from newborn to age 13.
New and unwrapped toys may be donated through Dec. 16 for the Toys for Tots project at H.O.P.E. Resource Center.
To give to H.O.P.E., text “Donate” to 877-803-7801.
For more information, call 678-310-0525, email hopefamily2@gmail.com or visit HopeFamilyResourceCenter.org or facebook.com/YourCommunityOutreach.
