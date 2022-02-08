Hear ‘Something Romantic’ by GSO Jazz! on Feb. 12 in Marietta

In time for Valentine’s Day, the Georgia Symphony’s GSO Jazz! ensemble will perform “Something Romantic” at 8 p.m. Feb. 12 at the Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, 117 N. Park Square, Marietta.
Some of the standards in love-themed jazz music will be presented, according to Sam Skelton, GSO Jazz! music director and saxophonist, in a statement.
The performance will feature renowned jazz tunes such as “A Time for Love” by Johnny Mandel, “I Love Being Here With You” by Peggy Lee and “Lover Man” by Roger (Ram) Ramirez.
Joining Skelton onstage will be Tim Auçoin on bass, John David on drums, Mace Hibbard on saxophones, Randy Hoexter on piano and Trey Wright on guitar.
Ticket prices are $35 for adults, $32 for senior citizens, military or first responders and $12 for students.
Here are the safety regulations:
- Patrons who are 18 years or older, who attend performances of the Georgia Symphony, must be fully vaccinated by the date of their visit.
- Patrons can show either paper or electronic documentation, including a photo of the card.
- However, patrons who are under 18 years old will not be required to be vaccinated.
- Facial masks must cover mouths and noses.
- Masks with a valve, gaiters or scarves are not permitted.
For more information on the GSO Jazz’s health and safety protocols and to purchase tickets online, visit GeorgiaSymphony.org/all-events or GeorgiaSymphony.org/safety.
