Habitat plans fundraising concert on June 27

Tickets are on sale for the annual Harmonies for Homes concert at 6:30 p.m. June 27 to be held on the 18th green at the Atlanta Country Club, 500 Atlanta Country Club Drive SE, Marietta, benefiting Habitat for Humanity of NW Metro Atlanta.
The goal is to raise enough money to build a house for a future Habitat homeowner.
Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., and the event will begin at 7:30 p.m. - rain or shine.
Tickets are $200 each at habitatnwma.org/harmonies-for-homes.
Guests should bring a chair or blanket.
Food is available for pre-order only.
Musical artists include Edwin McCain, Marc Broussard, Emerson Hart and fiddle player Faye Petree.
This year’s concert is being presented by Bercher Homes and produced by Mooncrush.
For more information on sponsorships or individual ticket sales, contact Christine Morris at 470-500-6757 or cmorris@habitatnwma.org.
Since 1986, nearly 600 homes have been built, rehabilitated or repaired to provide decent, affordable housing in Cobb, Douglas and Paulding counties by Habitat for Humanity of Northwest Metro Atlanta based in Smyrna.
