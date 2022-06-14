Habitat plans fundraising concert on June 27

Food is available for pre-order only.

Musical artists include Edwin McCain, Marc Broussard, Emerson Hart and fiddle player Faye Petree.

This year’s concert is being presented by Bercher Homes and produced by Mooncrush.

For more information on sponsorships or individual ticket sales, contact Christine Morris at 470-500-6757 or cmorris@habitatnwma.org.

Since 1986, nearly 600 homes have been built, rehabilitated or repaired to provide decent, affordable housing in Cobb, Douglas and Paulding counties by Habitat for Humanity of Northwest Metro Atlanta based in Smyrna.