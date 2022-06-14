ajc logo
X

Habitat plans fundraising concert on June 27

A musical fundraising event will be held June 27 for Habitat for Humanity of NW Metro Atlanta. (Courtesy of Habitat for Humanity)

Combined ShapeCaption
A musical fundraising event will be held June 27 for Habitat for Humanity of NW Metro Atlanta. (Courtesy of Habitat for Humanity)

Cobb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
12 minutes ago

Tickets are on sale for the annual Harmonies for Homes concert at 6:30 p.m. June 27 to be held on the 18th green at the Atlanta Country Club, 500 Atlanta Country Club Drive SE, Marietta, benefiting Habitat for Humanity of NW Metro Atlanta.

The goal is to raise enough money to build a house for a future Habitat homeowner.

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., and the event will begin at 7:30 p.m. - rain or shine.

Tickets are $200 each at habitatnwma.org/harmonies-for-homes.

Guests should bring a chair or blanket.

Food is available for pre-order only.

Musical artists include Edwin McCain, Marc Broussard, Emerson Hart and fiddle player Faye Petree.

This year’s concert is being presented by Bercher Homes and produced by Mooncrush.

For more information on sponsorships or individual ticket sales, contact Christine Morris at 470-500-6757 or cmorris@habitatnwma.org.

Since 1986, nearly 600 homes have been built, rehabilitated or repaired to provide decent, affordable housing in Cobb, Douglas and Paulding counties by Habitat for Humanity of Northwest Metro Atlanta based in Smyrna.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks
Rapper Gunna releases letter from jail on his 29th birthday3h ago
Davi Crimmins cut from the Bert Show after four years as full-time cast member
2h ago
Braves bringing up Phil Gosselin, but Orlando Arcia is starting second baseman
4h ago
Grand jury testimony resumes in Fulton’s Trump probe
3h ago
Grand jury testimony resumes in Fulton’s Trump probe
3h ago
Man in custody after standoff prompts evacuations near North Point Mall
2h ago
The Latest
Visitors paying less, businesses more for Cobb stadium bonds
2h ago
Body of 20-year-old swimmer recovered from Chattahoochee River
Cobb police seek approval for controversial AI facial recognition software
Featured
Cobb County officers attended the high school graduation for the daughter of an officer who died from covid complications.

Credit: Cobb County police

After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top