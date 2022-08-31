Georgia Right to Life plans Sept. 8 dinner in Cobb

The annual benefit dinner will be held from 7-9 p.m. Sept. 8 for Georgia Right to Life REACH at the Cobb Galleria Centre, 2 Galleria Parkway, Atlanta.
Rebekah Hagan will be the keynote speaker.
Among the other speakers and musicians will be Daphne Nicely, executive director of the Atlanta Morning Center, as the master of ceremonies; Public Service Commissioner Tim Echols to present guests; Abbey Butte, this year’s GRTL State Oratory Contest winner, to present her oration; Lane and Maggie Kollen; Cindy O’Leary, executive director of The Hope Center in Woodstock and musical guests Jim and Vickie Durand.
Tickets are $65 each at bit.ly/3QDtwK9, and parking is $12.
For more information, email questions@grtl.org.
