Georgia Right to Life plans Sept. 8 dinner in Cobb

Rebekah Hagan will be the keynote speaker.

Among the other speakers and musicians will be Daphne Nicely, executive director of the Atlanta Morning Center, as the master of ceremonies; Public Service Commissioner Tim Echols to present guests; Abbey Butte, this year’s GRTL State Oratory Contest winner, to present her oration; Lane and Maggie Kollen; Cindy O’Leary, executive director of The Hope Center in Woodstock and musical guests Jim and Vickie Durand.