Gateway Marietta CID seeks input online on Aug. 12

Whaley added, “We know this second round of public engagement will help sharpen our focus on establishing community priorities for our thriving and diverse community.”

For the online meeting, residents, business owners and area stakeholders are invited to provide their feedback on several proposed upgrades to help prioritize the area’s needs and shape future enhancements funded by GMCID.

In late 2020, GMCID enlisted Croy Engineering to explore community improvement options that include signage and placemaking.

Marietta Councilman Joseph Goldstein said, “This is a great opportunity for residents and local stakeholders to participate in developing the look of their community.”

The Aug. 12 meeting and digital surveys will be online due to ongoing health concerns about COVID-19.

Join the meeting at bit.ly/GMCIDPublicForum2 with Meeting ID 990 4967 4244 and passcode 428348.

For those with no computer, the call-in number is 312 626 6799 with access code 990 4967 4244#.

Also, for those who are unable to participate in the online meeting on Aug. 12, they may share their thoughts on this survey at surveymonkey.com/r/GMCID2.