Gateway Marietta CID seeks input online on Aug. 12

To improve the look of Marietta, community input is being sought online from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 12 and through a survey by the Gateway Marietta Community Improvement District (GMCID).
Founded in June 2014 just off I-75 a few miles north of I-285 within the city of Marietta, GMCID is a self-taxing entity supported by local businesses and property owners.
Currently, GMCID is focusing on improving the area through public safety, landscaping and infrastructure improvements.
“Our upcoming virtual meeting represents another critical step in our inclusive process in determining placemaking options and wayfinding signage to enhance key areas within the Gateway Marietta footprint,” said GMCID Executive Director Caroline Whaley in a statement.
“The initial public feedback we received has already served as a tremendous asset in helping us determine what’s top of mind for the people who live and work in this area,” she said.
Whaley added, “We know this second round of public engagement will help sharpen our focus on establishing community priorities for our thriving and diverse community.”
For the online meeting, residents, business owners and area stakeholders are invited to provide their feedback on several proposed upgrades to help prioritize the area’s needs and shape future enhancements funded by GMCID.
In late 2020, GMCID enlisted Croy Engineering to explore community improvement options that include signage and placemaking.
Marietta Councilman Joseph Goldstein said, “This is a great opportunity for residents and local stakeholders to participate in developing the look of their community.”
The Aug. 12 meeting and digital surveys will be online due to ongoing health concerns about COVID-19.
Join the meeting at bit.ly/GMCIDPublicForum2 with Meeting ID 990 4967 4244 and passcode 428348.
For those with no computer, the call-in number is 312 626 6799 with access code 990 4967 4244#.
Also, for those who are unable to participate in the online meeting on Aug. 12, they may share their thoughts on this survey at surveymonkey.com/r/GMCID2.