Fundraiser in Marietta to help overcome substance abuse

Last year, The Zone averaged 5,000 visits monthly at its 21,000-square-foot facility, 32 N. Fairground St. NE, Marietta.

The Zone is an extension of the foundation’s nonprofit corporation that is led and governed by people in recovery.

Also, The Zone is a Recovery Support Organization (RSO) to help people find long-term recovery.

The apolitical foundation’s mission is “to fight addiction and fuel recovery while we serve as a role model in our community in order to become a national resource for opioid/heroin addiction awareness and change,” according to the foundation’s website at DavisDirection.com.

Information: 770-693-5982, info@DavisDirection.com, facebook.com/TheDavisDirection