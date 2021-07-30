Fundraiser in Marietta to help overcome substance abuse

Based in Marietta, the Davis Direction Foundation will present its annual benefit to help those recovering from substance abuse from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 8.
Costing $25 a person, “And the Winner Is . . . " Live in Living Color: Charity Benefit and Silent Auction will be held at the Murray Arts Center, Mount Paran Christian School, 1275 Stanley Road NW, Marietta.
Including food and a Broadway musical revue, this event will help the Davis Direction Foundation promote awareness and educate the community on the epidemic of opioid/heroin addiction but also recovery.
To donate food samples for this event as a vendor, contact founding director Missy Owen at missy@DavisDirection.com.
Michael and Missy Owens’ son, Davis, died of a heroin overdose in 2014.
Last year, The Zone averaged 5,000 visits monthly at its 21,000-square-foot facility, 32 N. Fairground St. NE, Marietta.
The Zone is an extension of the foundation’s nonprofit corporation that is led and governed by people in recovery.
Also, The Zone is a Recovery Support Organization (RSO) to help people find long-term recovery.
The apolitical foundation’s mission is “to fight addiction and fuel recovery while we serve as a role model in our community in order to become a national resource for opioid/heroin addiction awareness and change,” according to the foundation’s website at DavisDirection.com.
Tickets: bit.ly/3xYSPNm
Information: 770-693-5982, info@DavisDirection.com, facebook.com/TheDavisDirection