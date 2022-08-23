BreakingNews
DeKalb’s largest city decriminalizes an ounce or less of marijuana
Former Cobb Chairman Mike Boyce buried with full honors

Recently, former Cobb Chairman Mike Boyce was laid to rest with full military honors at the Arlington National Cemetery near Washington, D.C. (Courtesy of Cobb County)

Cobb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
59 minutes ago

Former Cobb County Board of Commissioners Chairman Mike Boyce was laid to rest with full military honors recently at Arlington National Cemetery.

A Cobb County contingent, including District 3 Commissioner JoAnn Birrell and County Manager Dr. Jackie McMorris, attended the ceremony outside Washington, D.C., according to a county statement.

A retired U.S. Marine colonel, Boyce, 72, passed away in January.

A graduate of the University of Notre Dame, Pepperdine University and the Naval War College, Boyce served three decades with the U.S. Marine Corps.

Carolyn Cunningham
