Former Cobb Chairman Mike Boyce buried with full honors

Former Cobb County Board of Commissioners Chairman Mike Boyce was laid to rest with full military honors recently at Arlington National Cemetery.
A Cobb County contingent, including District 3 Commissioner JoAnn Birrell and County Manager Dr. Jackie McMorris, attended the ceremony outside Washington, D.C., according to a county statement.
A retired U.S. Marine colonel, Boyce, 72, passed away in January.
A graduate of the University of Notre Dame, Pepperdine University and the Naval War College, Boyce served three decades with the U.S. Marine Corps.
