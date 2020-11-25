Final grants given for Cobb’s Operation Meal Plan

At the end of May, Operation Meal Plan went on hiatus when Cobb’s Board of Commissioners allocated $1 million from its federal CARES Act dollars for the Cobb County Food Grant, providing an alternative source for funding of these meals for the nonprofits.

Remaining dollars, including half of a $50,000 total contribution to CCF from Lockheed Martin, were held for distribution in the fall.

Payable to six organizations in increments of $3,000 to $6,000, the grants will be used to buy prepared meals from Cobb restaurants or catering businesses.

“Ten months into this pandemic, nonprofit staff members and volunteers desperately need a break,” said CCF’s president and CEO Shari Martin in a statement.

“In many cases, they have been serving significantly more clients, and in all cases, they are doing so with far fewer people. Not only are these grants going to provide some financial relief, they are also going to provide some physical and emotional relief,” Martin added.

The six organizations selected all provide prepared meals as part of their mission:

Center for Children and Young Adults (CCYA) – $6,000: CCYA provides a home for youths who have been abused, neglected and/or abandoned by their caregivers. The CCYA campus offers four residential programs in a dormitory setting for up to 42 youths at one time - all of whom need shelter, treatment, care, guidance, breakfast and dinner during the week and three meals a day on the weekend.

Information: Shari Martin at 770-859-2366 or shari@CobbFoundation.org, CobbCounty.org, CobbFoundation.org