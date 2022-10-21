ajc logo
Fall Family Fun Day in Marietta is Oct. 23

Cobb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
1 hour ago

A free Fall Family Fun Day is planned for 1-4 p.m. Oct. 23 at Fair Oaks at the Marietta Educational Garden Center, 505 Kennesaw Ave., Marietta.

Joe Ranney will speak about bats at 1:45 p.m. and 2:45 p.m.

Visit the Kathy Thomas Young Children’s Pollinator Garden to learn about the importance of native plants and pollinators.

The Little Red Barn mobile petting zoo will be onsite with farm animals.

Enjoy crafts, refreshments, activities, face painting and a balloon artist.

Take fall family photos in Fair Oak’s gardens.

For more information, call the Marietta Educational Garden Center at 770-427-3494 or email mgardenc@bellsouth.net.

