‘Endless creativity’: Lego convention draws enthusiasts from across the southeast

Caption Atlanta Brick Con organizer Nick Ferguson estimated some 7,000 people attended the two-day convention this year. (Courtesy of Aleks Gilbert) Credit: Aleks Gilbert Credit: Aleks Gilbert Caption Atlanta Brick Con organizer Nick Ferguson estimated some 7,000 people attended the two-day convention this year. (Courtesy of Aleks Gilbert) Credit: Aleks Gilbert Credit: Aleks Gilbert

Among the creations on display over the weekend were entire cityscapes, a ski resort and life-sized replicas of stormtrooper helmets. Vendors, including Atlanta Brick Company — which sells more Legos that any other shop in the country, Ferguson said — were on-site selling hard-to-find sets.

Legos have such a dedicated following that they make a worthwhile investment, Ferguson said, the value of a discontinued set doubling about every two years. A young woman had come into his store once and sold 40 sets for about $10,000.

“She was like, ‘Well you just helped me pay for my first year of college,’” he said with a laugh. “I always tell people, ‘Never throw away your old sets, because you never know.’”

Atlanta’s Donna Blanton, a high school French teacher, became interested in Legos after buying them for her daughters years ago. The weekend’s convention was her first, she said.

“It’s the endless creativity with this,” she said. “I guess coming here I didn’t know exactly what to expect, but these larger builds, where it’s like the city or the town … it’s almost like going to a Lego museum of some kind. You can go there multiple times and still not see everything.”

Caption Marietta Daily Journal logo Credit: Marietta Daily Journal Credit: Marietta Daily Journal Caption Marietta Daily Journal logo Credit: Marietta Daily Journal Credit: Marietta Daily Journal

MEET OUR PARTNER

This story is published via a content-sharing agreement between the AJC and the Marietta Daily Journal. Visit them online at mdjonline.com.

If you have any feedback or questions about our partnerships, you can contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams via email at nicole.williams@ajc.com.